Most dads say they want an experience over a physical gift on Father's Day

Not sure what to get dad for Father's Day?

Relationship Coach Val Baldwin joined us with some ideas.

She told us about a survey done in 2019 by OnePoll on behalf of Omaha Steaks.

2,000 dads were polled and 76 percent of them (that's three out of four) would like an experience over a physical gift.

The top gift you can give your dad? A simple phone call.

The next popular gift was a big, juicy steak. (Remember this survey was done by Omaha Steaks).

Peace and quiet came in next with 38 percent of dads responding that's what they want.

But tied with that... going to a ball game with the family also scored 38 percent of the votes in the survey.

One in three dads say they just want to be able to watch whatever they want on the TV.

But, the survey did find one thing that dads don't want — anything that says "World's Best Dad" on it!

You can learn more from Val at valbaldwin.com.

