Most dogs will chew their toys to pieces, but not our Pet of the Week, he cherishes gifts

Meet Rigby - he's our Pet of the Week.

He's described as an "absolute love". His foster family says unlike other dogs that tend to chew up toys, Riby cherishes them and will hold them softly in his mouth and carry them around.

Rigby is an American Diego and has a lot of energy. For that reason, he'd love to have a fenced in yard and a playmate to run and have fun with.

He loves to play, and he's learning not to be skittish on his walks.

Rigby is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like more information, visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at a Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 11am to 2pm at Subaru 3920 Riverdale Road in South Ogden.

There will be pet adoptions, vendors, mobile pet grooming, food trucks and giveaways.

