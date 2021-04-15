Most men want a firm, flat chest, but some just can't get rid of the flab. Belle Medical can help.

In this month's Belle Medical appearance, Wendy Townsend, CEO, told us how they can help women and men alike get swimsuit ready for summer.

Most men want a firm, flat chest, but not everyone has an easy time getting there.

Wendy explained that fat that builds up in the chest area is notoriously hard for men to lose, even when they exercise and eat right.

Some men have a medical condition called gynecomastia that results in enlarged breast tissue for boys and men. It's primarily caused by a hormone imbalance and should be treated by a doctor.

If the excess tissue in the chest is fatty rather than glandular,the condition is considered pseudogynecomastia - this is where Belle Medical comes in.

With their HD Body Sculpting technology, they can quickly and painlessly remove the stubborn chest fat.

HD Body sculpting also helps women. Belle Medical also offers Mommy Makeovers and fat transfers as well.

Check out BelleMedical.com to book your free consultation today.