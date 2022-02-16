Watch
The Place

Actions

Most muffins are full of sugar and carbs - but these are grain free and delicious!

items.[0].videoTitle
Most muffins are packed with carbs and sugar, but not this recipe from The Trail to Health.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 15:52:32-05

Most muffins are packed with carbs and sugar, but these Cranberry Orange Muffins are grain free and delicious.

Erika Schlick with The Trail to Health joined us from her kitchen with the recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoon melted coconut oil or butter
3 eggs
¼ cup honey or maple syrup
½ cup milk, coconut milk for dairy free
zest of 1 orange
¼ cup orange juice
1 tablespoon orange extract
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup fresh cranberries
½ cup pecan pieces (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350F
2. In a stand mixer or large bowl, combine the almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.
3. In another large bowl, combine the butter, eggs, honey, milk, orange zest, juice, vanilla and orange extract and whisk together.
4. Add to the dry ingredients and mix until fully combined.
5. Fold in the cranberries and pecans if using.
6. Scoop the batter into lined muffin tins and bake for 20-25min until a toothpick comes out clean.

Find more of Erika's recipes at thetrailtohealth.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere