Most people associate the Planetarium with exhibits, but it's a fun venue for events too!

When you think of Clark Planetarium, you associate it with fun exhibits and amazing films.

But, it's a unique and fun venue for events as well.

The Clark Planetarium offers a truly cosmic experience for any gathering. Whether you're hosting a corporate retreat, a wedding reception, a birthday party, or even a dance, they've got the perfect space.

With over 10,000 square feet of exhibits, two theaters, and our newly opened Learning Space, there's something for everyone. Plus, they have options to suit a variety of budgets and group sizes.

The Learning Space is an exciting addition to the lineup at the Planetarium. It has two state-of-the art projectors and a top-tier sound system in a versatile, modern and smaller space.

It's ideal for kids' birthday parties—you can have your party and then explore the planetarium exhibits.

But it's not just for kids; it's also great for company meetings, small conferences, or even dances. Its flexibility and advanced features make it a standout choice.

For larger events, the Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatre seats 288 guests and features a five-story-high screen paired with a 14,000-watt surround sound system.

It's amazing for corporate presentations, private film screenings, or any event where you want to make a big impression.

Then there's the Hansen Dome Theatre, which seats 178 and offers immersive projection technology.

It's perfect for live presentations, smaller performances, or unique gatherings.

For the ultimate experience, you can even rent the entire building, which includes exclusive access to all exhibits and both theaters.

If you'd like to reserve a space, just email clarkeventsrentals@slco.org, and the Clark team will help you plan the perfect event.

The Clark Planetarium is more than just a venue; it's an experience.

From the moment your guests arrive, they're surrounded by science, wonder, and inspiration.

The interactive exhibits add an educational and entertaining element that you won't find anywhere else.

The stunning visuals in the theaters create an unforgettable backdrop, and the state-of-the-art facilities ensure your event runs seamlessly.

Whether it's a casual birthday party or a formal corporate event, the planetarium provides a truly unique atmosphere.

You can find more information at clarkplanetarium.org.