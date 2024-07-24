Most popular place to visit on Pioneer Day

So much to do and see at This Is The Place Heritage Park — open 362 days a year.

Take a train ride through the park and enjoy spectacular views of the Salt Lake valley.

Other activities and sites include the Native American Village, demonstrations form pioneer tradesmen, the Irrigation Station splash pad (open during Summer), shopping at the candy store.

The Gift Shops at This Is The Place are destination experienced and guests come not only from Utah but from around the world to enjoy this experience.

The Gift Shop on the lower level tells the story of the pioneers.

This Is the Place is also home to the National Pony Express Monument. Don't forget to get a picture!

Plan your visit today! To find out what is going on each day, please see the Seasonal Calendar.

Hours and admission information can be found online.

Receive a monthly newsletter to learn about the happenings at The Park. Sign up here.



