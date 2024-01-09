Mother-daughter duo are elevating the world of clean skincare

11 years ago, mother and daughter duo, Kamille and Glenna, began to understand how many harsh chemicals are put into skincare.

So, they took matters into their own hands to clean it up!

They created MELK, made for the whole family.

It is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, vegan and contains no synthetic dyes or fragrance.

Instead, MELK uses ingredients like essentials like frankincense, sandalwood and lavender.

Use code "theplace" for 15 percent off your order at melkit.com.