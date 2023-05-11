Mother-Daughter Lose 400+ Pounds Thanks to St. Mark's Hospital

A very special mother-daughter duo experienced quite the transformation thanks to the Weight Treatment Center at St. Mark’s Hospital and they’re celebrating Mother’s Day 2023 together like never before!

Tandi Densley and her adult daughter – also a mother – Ambria Osieczanek, both underwent bariatric surgery at St. Mark’s Hospital in 2021 with surgeon Dr. Nicholas Paulk.

Ambria underwent surgery on September 21, 2021 and has since lost 220 pounds. Tandi underwent surgery on August 11, 2021 and has lost almost 190 pounds. Both women believe the surgery changed their lives for the better.

Dr. Paulk says bariatric surgery is not just lifesaving – it is transformative. It’s not only about the weight loss. There are so many health benefits that come along with it.

“Better than the weight loss is my improved health! I’m no longer diabetic, I have normal blood pressure, no acid reflux,” said Tandi. “I exercise about 1.5 hours, 6 days a week. I can walk as long as I want or need to.”

Considering bariatric surgery?

The human body is a complex system that resists losing weight and welcomes gaining it. That makes weight loss complicated, to say the least, but MountainStar Healthcare and the Weight Treatment Center at St. Mark’s Hospital can help!

The bariatric specialists at St. Mark’s can help you determine what nonsurgical and surgical solutions can help you meet your health goals. The bariatric programs offer flexibility and variety for all patients.

Bariatric weight loss surgery is an option for people who have been unsuccessful losing weight through diet and exercise and for individuals suffering from weight-related health problems. Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women.

You may be a good candidate for bariatric surgery if:

· You are 75 or more pounds heavier than your healthy body weight

· You have a BMI of 35-39 or greater and have serious health problems, such as diabetes or heart disease, caused by excess weight

· You have a BMI of 40 or greater

· You have tried other medically managed weight-loss programs without success

· You are motivated and committed to the lifelong post-operative care and lifestyle changes that bariatric surgery involves

You may not be a good candidate for bariatric surgery if:

· You have ongoing substance abuse, drug or alcohol addiction issues

· You have an uncontrolled mental illness

· You have a significant eating disorder

· You are unwilling or otherwise unable to comply with the necessary guidelines following bariatric surgery

To determine if you are a candidate for weight loss surgery, you must first undergo a psychological and nutritional evaluation.

It’s important to remember that weight-loss surgery is not magic! It merely provides you with the anatomy to live a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining that healthy lifestyle is challenging! But, it can be done! These women are proof of that.

St. Mark's Hospital Weight Treatment Center

1200 E 3900 S, Suite G100

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Phone: (801) 268-7479

For additional information about the center, visit WeightLossUtah.com and StMarksHospital.com or call (801) 268-7479 to schedule an appointment. To learn more about post-bariatric surgery services or for help finding a doctor, call MountainStar Healthcare’s free, 24/7 Consult-A-Nurse line at (801) 715-4152.