Mother-of-the-Bride (or groom) at a Winter Wedding? Here are tips before you say yes to the dress

Image Consultant and Personal Stylist Dani Slaugh joined us with some tips for Winter Wedding Fashion, especially that mother-of-the-bride dress.

Dani says you want to be comfortable in your dress, you need to ask some important questions to make sure you're in harmony with the wedding vision and yourself.

First, is the wedding formal, semi-formal, or more casual?

Second, what is the color palate, are patterns acceptable or does the bride want solid colors?

Third, what is one word to describe the mood of the event?

Fourth, what's the theme of the fabric or texture?

Dani says be sure the dress you select is appropriate for the season the wedding is in, not the season you're shopping in.

You can read Dani's full blog on this topic at stylebydani.com.