Mother's Day treats are available at Gourmandise

Gourmandise is known for their scratch-made desserts, treats and pastries.

They are ready for Mother's Day with amazing choices in treats for mom... in fact there are five different ones just for the special day.

You can also bring your mom into any one of the Gourmandise locations for brunch on Sunday. They don't take reservations, but they do have a wait list you can join online.

Gourmandise also has beautiful merchandise to gift for Mother's Day. Make her day even more special with a tea towel, spatula bundle, French roller and much more.

To find a location near you and to learn more visit gourmandise.com.