Motivation and Magic for Brazilian Schools

One of our favorite guests of the show is magician Cole Blalock. He has performed a number of tricks right before our eyes.

Now he's hoping to take magic to schools in Brazil.

Cole says he served a mission in Brazil for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints years ago, and always knew he wanted to return and give back to the people who were so generous and kind to him.

So, he's started to make plans for a "Motivation and Magic" tour to the schools in Brazil.

But, the flights, lodging, and food will cost money, so he's starting a GoFundMe page to raise those funds.

Cole says, "I have a goal to raise $5,000 dollars to make this happen and if we reach that goal..... I'M SHAVING MY HEAD live on The PLACE!"

So if you want to help Cole go #baldforbrazil, click here.