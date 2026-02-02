Mountain America Credit Union has opened applications for the 2026 Elevate Scholarship Program

Mountain America Credit Union has opened applications for its 2026 Elevate Scholarship Program.

$300,000 in total will be granted to students pursuing higher education across the credit union's multi-state footprint.

That means 150 high school students will receive $2000.00 each.

All high school students attending higher education institutions starting in fall 2026 in MACU's six-state footprint can apply.

Sharlene Wells, SVP of Public Relations and Organizational Communication at MACU, says the scholarships illustrate the importance the credit union places on increasing the community's access to higher education to improve individuals' quality of life.

Applications will be evaluated on their academic records, character, core values, work ethic and experience, leadership and contributions to their community.

Membership in the credit union is not mandatory to apply.

To apply for the Elevate Scholarship Program, please visit macu.com/graduate.