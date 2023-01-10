Mountain America Credit Union Kicks Off Its Elevate Scholarship Program

Mountain America Credit Union (MACU) recently kicked off its Mountain American Foundation Elevate Scholarship Program.

The program will grant $300,000, or 120 scholarships of $2500.00 each.

All high school students attending higher education institutions starting in fall 2023 in MACU's six-state footprint can apply.

That includes students who plan on pursuing education at accredited colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools.

Sharlene Wells, SVP of Public Relations and Organizational Communication at MACU, says the scholarships illustrate the importance the credit union places on increasing the community's access to higher education to improve individuals' quality of life.

Applications will be evaluated on their academic records, character, core values, work ethic and experience, leadership and contributions to their community.

Membership in the credit union is not mandatory to apply.

To apply for the Elevate Scholarship Program, please visit macu.com/graduate.