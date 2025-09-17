Mountain America Credit Union is always looking for ways to help members save money or get more out of their regular spending.

Brad Clegg, VP of Payment & Deposit Products, joined us with a special offer for members.

Throughout September and October, Mountain America is offering members a chance to win one of two $5,000 vacation vouchers simply by using their Mountain America debit or credit card.

Brad says, "Each month, we will draw a winner from our sweepstakes entries. All they have to do to get an entry into the drawing is make a purchase with a Mountain America debit or credit card. Each transaction will earn one entry."

In addition members can get an additional 50 entries for every $500 in spending. Plus, they can pick up another 50 entries when they add a Mountain America debit or credit card to a mobile wallet. There's no limit on the number of entries.

Brad explained that the mobile wallet is an app like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Some mobile phones will even have a digital wallet app that comes with it, like Samsung Wallet.

These are secure apps that allow you to store payment card information on them and then tap-to-pay using your phone like you would a regular credit card.

Members can easily and conveniently add their Mountain America debit or credit card to Google Pay or Apple Pay with a simple click.

Anyone who becomes a member can start earning entries once they open a Mountain America debit or credit card.

In fact, when you open a new card, you get a jump start with 50 entries as well. Be sure to put that card at the front of your wallet to increase your chances to win this $5,000 vacation voucher.

For more information and see the official rules at macu.com/anycard.

Insured by NCUA

Loans on approved credit.

Membership required—based on eligibility. Business accounts not eligible.

Earn giveaway entries using any Mountain America debit or credit card. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes not sponsored by Visa®. This limited-time offer can change or be withdrawn at any time. Sweepstakes ends October 31, 2025.

