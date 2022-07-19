Mountain Town Olive Oil Co. invites you to savor "The Next Course"

If you're a foodie, and love to enjoy a glass of wine with your meal, "The Next Course" is for you!

That's Mountain Town Olive Oil Co.s signature food and wine pairing classes that are going all season long.

The unique series features favorite summer themes such as al fresco brunch, cookouts, gourmet picnic baskets and summer salads in the Mountain Town Olive Oil Co. event space at 613 Main Street.

The Next Course summer classes include:

July 22 @ 5 p.m. | Greek Fest, Chef Deanna

July 28 @ 1 p.m. | Summer Salads, Chef Kelley

August 12 @ 5 p.m. | Steakhouse Favorites, Chef Deanna

August 18 @ 1 p.m. | Vegetarian Fiesta, Chef Kelley

Each week, the tasting class offers 3-5 recipes with an optional wine pairing. Participants take home recipes, a small gift of Mountain Town Olive Oil products, and a discount to shop in the store afterwards.

For further details, please visit: mountaintownoliveoil.com.

