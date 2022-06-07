MountainStar Children's Services is a network of pediatric trained ER teams across all of MountainStar Healthcare's eight Utah hospitals, with pediatric care hubs in Orem and Ogden.

MountainStar Children's brings essential pediatric emergency and critical care closer to home for families like yours.

This summer MountainStar Children's is turning five and they want the community to celebrate with them.

There are three BIG ways you can take part in this summer's celebration and taking part gets you free stuff and helps the community.

Number 1. Enter the Coloring Contest! At MountainStar Children's Services, every child is a STAR! Kids draw want they want to be when they grow up. Take a picture of your sheet and submit it to MountainStarChildrens.com/Color before July 15, 2022. The first 1,000 to submit coloring pages will automatically be e-mailed a free Chick-fil-A kid meal card! (One entry per child.) BUT – it doesn't stop there! Getting FREE Chick-fil-A® isn't the only motivator! Participating also means you have a chance to win Hale Center Theater Tickets!



How to win:

• The top 10 submissions will be selected by our team. You'll be notified if you're a finalist!

• Those images will be shared on the MountainStar Children's Instagram account & the community will vote!

• The image with the most LIKES will be named the winner!

• The image with the most votes will receive 4 tickets to a show of their choice at Hale Center Theater Sandy!

So… Tell all your loved ones to like MountainStar Children's on Instagram and vote for your child's image!

Number 2. Join the School Supply Drive! Donate supplies from backpacks to pencils and notebooks to kids in need. All eight MountainStar hospitals will be accepting donations until August 1, 2022:

Cache Valley Hospital

2380 North 400 East

North Logan, UT 84341

Brigham City Community Hospital

950 S. Medical Dr.

Brigham City, UT 84302

Ogden Regional Medical Center

5475 South 500 East

Ogden, UT 84405

Lakeview Hospital

630 Medical Drive

Bountiful, UT 84010

St. Mark's Hospital

1200 East 3900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Lone Peak Hospital

11925 S. State Street

Draper, UT 84020

Timpanogos Regional Hospital

750 West 800 North

Orem, UT 84057

Mountain View Hospital

1000 East 100 North

Payson, UT 84651

Number 3. Attend the Safety Fair on July 28 from 9-11am at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. Kids will learn all about safety from MountainStar Children's experts and first responders. There will be a bike rodeo, a car seat check, birthday cake and balloons and more!

You can learn more at MountainStarChildrens.com/Birthday.

