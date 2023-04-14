MountainStar Family Medicine Clinic Open in West Point

WEST POINT, Utah – A new family medicine/primary care clinic is open for patients of all ages in northern Utah! FOX13’s The PLACE anchor Morgan Saxton toured the new MountainStar West Point Family Medicine clinic and interviewed Dr. Bryce Galbraith. Dr. Galbraith, or “Dr. G” as his patients call him, is a Board-Certified Family Medicine physician who grew up in West Point – only a few miles from where the new clinic stands.

Dr. Galbraith attended Weber State University for his undergraduate degree and later graduated from Touro University Nevada as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. He did his residency training at St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colorado. After most recently practicing rural medicine in Oklahoma where he practiced a lot of sports medicine, he is very excited to have returned to the Wasatch Front.

“I see everyone cradle to grave, womb to tomb or from diapers to diapers,” Dr. Galbraith said laughing, adding he loves to treat the whole family. “We are committed to improving the lives of our patients and community.”

Dr. Galbraith is also trained in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT). The therapy involves the physician using their hands to manipulate a patient’s body to more naturally heal.

“OMT is a great way to help patients without possibly having to start medications, and it works really well,” he said.

The clinic is comprised of five exam rooms, and two dedicated providers – Dr. Galbraith and Nurse Practitioner Lea Davis. Lea Davis is an AANP Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. Lea graduated from Duquesne University in 2022 with a Master of Science in Nursing. She has a depth of experience in women's health, pediatrics, geriatrics, acute and chronic illness, as well as minor surgical procedures.

Lea takes a holistic approach to patient care and believes it is important to treat the entire person – physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual needs – not only the illness. She believes in empowering her patients to take charge of their own health and believes that this can be accomplished by supplying them with the most up-to-date information so that they are able to make informed decisions regarding their health.

Why is it important to have a Primary Care Provider (PCP)?

The experienced clinical team at West Point Family Medicine encourages patients to actively participate in their healthcare plan.

“We realize the impact a strong physician-patient relationship can have on the overall health of each individual we treat,” Dr. Galbraith said.

It is important to have a Primary Care Provider, Dr. Galbraith says, because a PCP is essential to help people navigate to good health and stay healthy. PCPs coordinate and manage chronic diseases and prevent disease by developing strong physician-patient relationships. Such relationships have a major impact on the overall health of a patient. Primary Care Providers can care for patients their entire lives and therefore, know their patients better than any other doctor.

The MountainStar West Point Family Medicine Clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a lunch closure from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. The clinic officially opened its doors in December 2022.

Some of the common conditions treated at West Point Family Medicine include:

· Asthma

· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· Elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA)

· Flank pain

· Kidney infections

· Kidney stones

· Male infertility

· Overactive bladder

· Renal masses/cysts

· Urinary incontinence

· Urinary infections

As part of the clinic’s primary care services, internists provide imaging exams as well as many internal medicine services, including:

· Adult immunizations

· Annual exams

· Cancer screening

· Cardiovascular care

· Diabetes care

· Family wellness and preventive care

· Hypertension (high blood pressure) management

· Senior care (geriatrics)

West Point Family Medicine is most often available for same-day sick visits. In the event more immediate services are required, the clinic shares a building and reception area with CareNow Urgent Care. West Point Family Medicine is also affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center – one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.

West Point Family Medicine

81 N 2000 W, F-2

West Point, UT 84015

For more information about the clinic, visit WestPointFamily.com or call (385) 430-8400 to schedule an appointment.