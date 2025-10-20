MountainStar Healthcare celebrates Galen College of Nursing-Utah's First Graduating Class

With the hope of addressing the nursing shortage in Utah, MountainStar Healthcare brought Galen College of Nursing to the beehive state two years ago.

Galen College of Nursing is one of the nation’s leading nurse educators. For those already in nursing and looking to advance their career, Galen’s interactive online RN to BSN offers a flexible pathway for working nurses seeking future growth and development.

Any MountainStar Healthcare/HCA Healthcare employee or non-employee can start those two online programs whenever.

Galen also offers an online MSN program with options in nursing education and nursing and healthcare leadership, created in collaboration with HCA Healthcare leaders, to help develop future nurse leaders and bridge the education-practice gap.

Thanks to tuition discounts and reimbursement programs, the MSN can help save colleagues money! Any MountainStar Healthcare/HCA Healthcare ADN RN can go to Galen College of Nursing to get their BSN for FREE. (RN to BSN) The online bridge program is 100% paid for by HCA Healthcare.

