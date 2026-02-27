MountainStar Healthcare Expands Cardiology Care, Opens Heart Clinic in Utah County

The MountainStar Healthcare network expanded its cardiology team in Utah County, with more physicians and providers available to care for patients at the Heart Center at Timpanogos Regional Hospital. The center will provide advanced care for heart rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease and other complex cardiac conditions, including device-based therapies and minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Adam Elhaddi – an interventional cardiologist at the Orem clinic – joined FOX13’s The PLACE Friday to bring awareness to the clinic’s opening and offer viewers guidance on how and why they may want to seek out cardiovascular care.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death around the world, but these deaths can be prevented,” Dr. Elhaddi explained. He is board certified in both interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease.

Following a five-year upward trend likely impacted by the COVID pandemic, the number of heart disease and stroke deaths has declined, yet, heart disease and stroke still kill more people in the U.S. each year than any other cause, according to data reported in the 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics: A Report of U.S. and Global Data From the American Heart Association. Together, heart disease (22% of U.S. deaths) — the leading cause of death for more than a century — and stroke (5.3% of U.S. deaths) — now replacing COVID as the 4th leading cause of death — accounted for more than a quarter of all deaths in the U.S. in 2023, the latest year for which data is available.

Cardiovascular diseases, including all types of heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. each year than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths — the #2 and #3 causes of death — combined.

The risk of heart disease increases with age, so it is important to know how to keep your heart healthy at any age. A 2023 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that diabetes and obesity increased among young adults from 2009 to March 2020. Both are risk factors for heart disease. Maintaining healthy eating habits can help reduce the risk of developing or worsening these conditions.

Adults 65 and older are more likely to get heart disease than younger people, so it is especially important for them to make heart-healthy choices.

“Depending on your symptoms, the cause may or may not be your heart. It’s critical that we find out,” Dr. Elhaddi explained. “We will collaborate with your primary care physician and other specialists to determine what’s going on and then customize a treatment plan just for you.”

Five ways to improve heart health include:



Eat smarter. Make healthy food choices. Reduce and ultimately, manage stress. Move your body more and sit less. Track key numbers in order to effectively monitor your health (cholesterol levels, blood pressure, blood sugar & BMI). Stop smoking and if you drink alcohol, try to avoid it.

The Heart Center is made up of a team of physicians and advanced practice providers, many of whom have a long history serving patients in Utah County. They include Charles F. Dahl, MD; Adam M. Elhaddi, MD; Sean M. Lawless, MD; Faraz K. Luni, MD; Jared Hains, PA-C; Hayley Lundeen, APRN, FNP-C; Teri Lynn, PA-C; and Jennifer Osborne, NP-C.

The Heart Center at Timpanogos Regional Hospital builds on MountainStar’s cardiovascular program. All eight of its hospitals are equipped to handle cardiac emergencies, with catheterization, electrophysiology and other capabilities offered at several of the hospitals. MountainStar’s physicians have helped bring new state-of-the-art treatments to the Beehive State, and are heavily involved in research and advancements in the cardiology space.

“Our cardiovascular capabilities already help so many people across the state, and we’re excited to bring more of that expertise to Utah County,” said Evan Ray, president of the Utah-based health system. “We’re proud to have expanded our medical team with a number of highly qualified physicians and providers who will help us bring the highest level of cardiovascular care to this fast-growing area.”

The Orem location will be able to treat a number of conditions and issues, including: congestive heart failure (CHF), arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), hypertension, heart disease, coronary angioplasty, stenting, peripheral vascular disease intervention, acute MI/STEMI, cardiac catheterization, diagnostic angiography, chronic total occlusion, left atrial appendage occlusion, pacemaker/ICD implantation, ablations, syncope/palpitation evaluation, event monitoring and inherited syndromes (Long QT, Brugada).

“Your heart deserves to be cared for by experienced specialists! Come see us. We use leading-edge diagnostics and treatments to ensure your improved cardiovascular health,” Dr. Elhaddi added.

Adam Elhaddi, MD is an interventional cardiologist who has 25 years of experience. He is board certified in both interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Dr. Elhaddi is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional in Orem and Mountain View Hospital in Payson.

The Heart Center at Timpanogos can be reached at (801) 714-6412. The clinic provides the community one day access to world-class cardiovascular care. The Heart Center at Timpanogos offers cardiovascular consultations within 24 hours. The office is accepting new patients.

700 West 800 North Suite 444

Orem, UT 84057

If you have symptoms, make an appointment today for a health checkup with one of the clinic’s cardiologists. If you have chest pain, seek immediate medical help. Chest pain could mean that you're having a heart attack.

For more information, visit HeartCenterTimpanogos.com, HeartCenterUtah.com or call (801) 714-6412.

Timpanogos Regional Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.

