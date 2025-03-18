MountainStar Healthcare is Spreading The Word About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, excluding skin cancers. In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, while overall rates of Colorectal Cancer have decreased the past 10 years in the U.S., rates in people younger than 50 have increased by about 2% each year. One in five Colorectal Cancer cases are now in people under the age of 55.

Since March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, MountainStar Healthcare is focusing on screening and prevention. Dr. Michelle Murday, a board-certified Colon and Rectal Surgeon who practices at St. Mark’s Hospital, joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Tuesday to discuss what Utahns need to know to avoid Colorectal Cancer.

Dr. Murday received her Bachelor of Arts with distinction from the University of Virginia and her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical College. She completed her General Surgery residency at the University of Florida--Gainesville where she won the Ray Biersted intern award and was the inaugural administrative chief resident. She concluded her advanced surgical fellowship training at the Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando.

She is an expert in all surgical aspects of colorectal disease including Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Anal Cancer, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn’s Disease, Diverticulitis, and rectal prolapse. She also performs colonoscopies and manages all aspects of anorectal diseases, including hemorrhoids, fissures, fistulas, and fecal incontinence. She provides consultative services to patients and providers throughout Utah.

Colorectal Cancer: By The Numbers

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for the number of Colorectal Cancers in the U.S. for 2025 are:

· About 107,320 new cases of colon cancer (54,510 in men and 52,810 in women)

· About 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer (27,950 in men and 19,000 in women)

In the U.S., Colorectal Cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth leading cause in women, but it’s the second most common cause of cancer deaths when numbers for men and women are combined. It’s expected to cause about 52,900 deaths during 2025.

One in 24 people will be diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer in their lifetime.

From 2017 to 2021, about 1 in 3 Colorectal Cancer cases were diagnosed at a localized stage, meaning the cancer had not spread outside the colon or rectum. Almost 4 in 10 Colorectal Cancers were found at a regional stage (the cancer had spread to nearby lymph nodes, tissues, or organs), and about 2 in 10 were found at a distant stage (the cancer had spread to distant parts of the body).

Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk by Getting Screened

According to the CDC, the most effective way to reduce the risk of Colorectal Cancer is to get screened regularly beginning at age 45 – for someone who is at average risk. Screening is the process of looking for cancer or pre-cancer in people who have no symptoms of the disease. Regular screening can help prevent Colorectal Cancer by finding abnormal colon growths (called polyps) so they can be removed before they have a chance to turn into cancer.

For screening, people are considered to be at average risk if they do NOT have:

· A personal history of Colorectal Cancer or certain types of polyps

· A family history of Colorectal Cancer

· A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)

· A confirmed or suspected hereditary Colorectal Cancer Syndrome, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch Syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colon cancer or HNPCC)

· A personal history of getting radiation to the abdomen (belly) or pelvic area to treat a prior cancer

If you’re at increased risk for Colorectal Cancer, you may need to start screening earlier than age 45 and may require more often screenings. Some increased risk factors may include inflammatory bowel disease, a personal or family history of colorectal polyps or Colorectal Cancer, or genetic syndromes like familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or hereditary non-polyposis Colorectal Cancer (also known as Lynch Syndrome).

People older than 75 should talk with their health care provider about whether continuing screening is right for them.

Some studies suggest that people may also reduce their risk of developing Colorectal Cancer by:

· Increasing physical activity.

· Keeping a healthy weight.

· Eating a diet low in animal fats and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

· Limiting alcohol consumption.

· Avoiding tobacco.

Signs and Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer may cause several symptoms. In fact, you could have polyps or Colorectal Cancer and not know it. Colorectal polyps – abnormal growths in the colon or rectum that can turn into cancer if not removed – and Colorectal Cancer don't always cause symptoms, especially at first.

If you are exhibiting symptoms, they may include:

· A change in bowel habits.

· Blood in or on your stool (bowel movement).

· Diarrhea, constipation, or feeling that the bowel does not empty all the way.

· Abdominal pain, aches, or cramps that don't go away.

· Unexplained weight loss.

If you have any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor. They may be caused by something other than cancer. The only way to know what is causing them is to see your doctor.

NAPRC Accreditation

St. Mark’s Hospital is the first and only hospital in Utah to receive the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC) from the American College of Surgeons, raising the level of care for rectal cancer patients.

To achieve voluntary NAPRC accreditation, a rectal center must demonstrate compliance with the NAPRC standards addressing program management, clinical services, and quality improvement for patients. Centers are required to establish a multidisciplinary rectal cancer team that includes clinical representatives from surgery, pathology, radiology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology.

Additionally, the program met standards addressing the clinical services that the rectal cancer program provides, including carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA testing), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computerized tomography (CT) imaging for cancer staging, which allow patients to start treatment within a defined timeframe. Rectal cancer programs accredited by the NAPRC undergo a site visit every three years and are also accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

This accreditation is the gold standard of care for Rectal Cancer.

Members of the public are invited to attend a Colon Cancer awareness event on March 28 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the main lobby at St. Mark’s Hospital. Experienced Oncology Nurse Navigators will assist in answering questions, providing education on cancer screenings and any resources you may need to know about. Their goal is to provide personalized support during and after cancer treatment.

Colorectal Cancer Clinics at St. Mark’s Hospital

1200 East 3900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

For more information, visit StMarksHospital.com/ColorectalCancer or call (801) 715-4152.

The expert colorectal surgeons at MountainStar Healthcare hospitals provide advanced care for the diagnosis and treatment of rectal and colon cancers, commonly referred to as Colorectal Cancer. Their specialized teams offer comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual needs.

To learn about Colorectal Cancer clinics across the Wasatch Front, click here.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.