MountainStar Healthcare Opens State-of-the-Art Nurse Training Centers

ODGEN, Utah – MountainStar Healthcare recently opened two Centers for Clinical Advancement, where nurses and clinicians can hone their craft with state-of-the-art technology to help them learn and apply new skills at the bedside. The purpose of these facilities is to advance the nursing profession in Utah.

One facility is located in Riverdale/Ogden. The other facility is located in Draper.

FOX13’s The PLACE Host Morgan Saxton toured the new Center for Clinical Advancement (CCA) in Riverdale, right outside Ogden, and interviewed MountainStar Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Executive, Jen Wagenaar.

“At the heart of great patient care are great nurses,” explained Wagenaar. “Here at HCA Healthcare – known locally as MountainStar Healthcare – people are our greatest asset. So, at our core, we are committed to supporting our colleagues’ career growth and professional development. That’s what these CCAs are all about!”

HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement: Continuing Education for Nurses

The HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement are dedicated to helping nurses continue their education through interactive and hands-on learning. The CCAs offer new and existing nurses the opportunity to gain real-life healthcare experience. The centers contain some of the best-in-class tools and equipment to maximize clinical education. Features include collaborative learning technology, as well as virtual and face-to-face interaction.

Both Utah locations are made up of:

· Three low fidelity simulation beds

· Three high fidelity simulation encounter rooms

· Three instructor control rooms

· Five classrooms, and

· A conference room.

“In addition to collaborative learning technology, these centers feature high-fidelity, lifelike simulation equipment. Nurses and techs can practice their skills with mannequins that blink, sweat, bleed, cough and more. It’s incredibly realistic, and provides our colleagues with a very authentic learning experience to prepare them for real-life care settings,” Wagenaar said.

MountainStar Healthcare says these centers provide a creative solution to the state’s – and nation’s – nursing shortage, especially as Utah’s population continues to grow at an incredible rate.

“These centers couldn’t come at a better time, as there is such a need to prepare and up-train more clinicians in the face of a national nursing shortage,” Wagenaar added. “We’ve been working with leaders here in Utah to bring more passionate people into a career path as caregivers. This is our way of showing up to help nurture the pipeline of future nurses and technicians in the Mountain West.”

All MountainStar Healthcare hospital nurses will have access to continuing education simulations at either Center for Clinical Advancement in Utah. These hospitals include:

· Cache Valley Hospital (Logan)

· Brigham City Community Hospital

· Ogden Regional Medical Center

· Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)

· St. Mark’s Hospital (Millcreek/Salt Lake City)

· Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

· Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem)

· Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

MountainStar Healthcare and HCA Healthcare are ready to help healthcare workers across Utah learn and grow in an immersive way. The system is invested in excellent patient care and nurturing nurses who can provide it.

Draper Location

180 West Election Rd.

Draper, UT 84020

Riverdale Location

4919 South 1500 West, Suite 100

Riverdale, UT 84405

For more information about either center, visit MountainStar.com/ClinicalAdvancement.

HCA Healthcare’s Center for Clinical Advancement now has 14 locations across the enterprise, including these two Utah centers. Across the country, HCA Healthcare has 68 classrooms, 65 simulation rooms, and more than 145 manikins.