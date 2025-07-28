MountainStar Healthcare's CareNow® Urgent Care Offers $35 Sports Physicals

CareNow® Urgent Care is proud to announce discounted sports physicals for K-12 students offered at a price of $35 through August 31, 2025. This offer will help families plan for fall sports activities for school-aged students by allowing them to take advantage of CareNow®’s extended and weekend hours.

Dr. Chad Nicholls – medical director for the Utah network of CareNow clinics – joined FOX13’s The PLACE Monday to talk about why it’s a good idea for parents to take advantage of the special promotion.

“Fall sports and extracurricular activities will be here before you know it, and tryouts often start well before the first day of school. Don't wait for the back-to-school rush to get your child’s physicals completed,” Dr. Nicholls said. “Take advantage of the little flexibility you have left in summer and be prepared for the season ahead with CareNow®!”

Who needs a youth sports physical?

If your child is gearing up for tryouts, practice or any sort of physically active program, it's possible a sports physical is either required or strongly recommended. Often, schools and athletic programs ask for a completed physical form before the first day of participation.

Some of the youth programs may include:



Middle school and high school sports teams

Cheer, dance and drill teams

Marching band and color guard

Recreational or club sports teams

Sports camps, martial arts classes and other physical activities

Sports physicals are often required for student athletes, as well as marching band and color guard members. Parents and students are encouraged to check school guidelines for pre-participation requirements prior to training camps and summer practices.

Check with your child's school or after-school program to see if a sports physical is required. Even if one is not, a physical can offer you information that you can use to feel comfortable with your child's participation. These are great opportunities for teens and pre-teens to ask questions about their health in a low-stress and supportive environment, as well.

“We offer extended hours, walk-in availability and Web Check-In® so you can get a physical done on your schedule — no appointment necessary,” Nicholls added. “At CareNow®, your visit is timely, straightforward and designed to ensure that your child is set up for success when they lace up for the next season.”

Keep in mind before your visit:

· Bring all necessary forms and vaccination records.

· Bring any glasses or contacts (if worn), and medications the student takes regularly.

· Students under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

· Additional forms are $6 each.

· EKGs are not included in the promotional price.

What to expect during a physical

A sports physical — also called a pre-participation physical exam (PPE) — is a simple visit that helps make sure your child is generally healthy and physically ready for the activities they love. It is performed by one of CareNow®’s healthcare providers and should be completed a few weeks in advance of the activity, camp, or training sessions.

Usually, the exam takes around 30 minutes and includes a few key elements:



A conversation about medical history: A provider will start by reviewing your child's personal and family health history. This may include questions about issues like asthma or heart conditions. They might also discuss past injuries like concussions or fractures, as well as any medications that your child is taking. It's also an opportunity to bring up any health changes you've noticed recently, even if they seem minor.

A check of vitals and basic measurements: Next, a provider will take readings of blood pressure, heart rate, weight, height and sometimes vision. These measurements help establish baselines and detect anything that may need further attention like high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm or vision concerns.

A full physical exam: A provider will complete a physical exam focused on your child's muscles, joints, heart, lungs, spine and flexibility. They may ask your child to perform a few quick motions like walking on tiptoes or bending their knees — these tests help to assess balance and range of motion, along with identifying any potential risks before the season starts.

The most common injuries in youth sports are sprains, strains, bruises, growth plate injuries, repetition motion injuries and heat-related illness. In addition to getting a physical, doctors recommend healthy diet, regular exercise, staying hydrated and avoiding playing through pain.

Utah CareNow® Urgent Care locations

The Utah CareNow® clinics are located in West Point, Bountiful, Salt Lake, Murray, West Jordan, South Jordan, American Fork and Orem. All are open seven days a week, including during extended evening hours. All locations accept walk-in visits and also have a convenient Web Check-In® option.

The eight CareNow® Urgent Care clinics across Northern Utah recently achieved reaccreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA), a distinction that recognizes the highest quality of care and service to patients. Fewer than 20% of all urgent care centers in the nation receive the UCA accreditation for having met all of the established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

In addition to sports physicals – for medical situations that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment with a primary care physician, but are not serious enough to warrant a trip to an emergency room – CareNow® Urgent Care provides a convenient and affordable option for so many conditions, like cuts, burns, scrape, mild illnesses, minor injuries and more.

CareNow® Urgent Care clinics are equipped with X-ray, laboratory services and licensed providers able to perform minor procedures like suturing.

“Next time you or a loved one is hurting or dealing with a mild illness, trust our accredited clinics to provide convenient, affordable care,” Dr. Nicholls said. “Of course, for life-threatening emergencies, call 911. If you’re not sure whether an emergency room or urgent care clinic is right for your situation, call the free Consult-A-Nurse line at 435-900-STAR anytime, day or night.”

With over 225 accredited urgent care clinics located throughout the U.S., CareNow® Urgent Care is ready to serve you. Our clinics offer extended hours seven days a week to provide you with high-quality care when you need it.

Founded in 1993, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. For more information about youth sports physicals and other CareNow® services, visit CareNow.com. To connect with CareNow on social media, visit the clinic’s page on Facebook and Instagram.