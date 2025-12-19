Movie Reviews: "DAVID", produced by Utah's Angel Studios is now in theaters

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the nature docuseries "Born to Be Wild". This six episode series focuses on six different endangered baby animals and what is being done to preserve them in their natural habitats. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Born to Be Wild is an exceptional nature documentary that gives us a rare and up close look at how man effects the environment." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also streaming on Apple TV+ is the hit racing film "F1". In the film a Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a young driver. Tony says, "Starring Brad Pitt, F1 is a thrill-packed action drama well worth your time to see." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the psychological thriller "The Housemaid." It stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Based on the best selling book, things go dark quite quickly for a struggling woman who starts over as a housemaid for an affluent, elite couple. Tony says, "The Housemaid is a solid twisted thriller with terrific performances by its cast." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Finally in selected theaters is the animated family musical film "David". The story of biblical David is told in this new animated musical film. Tony says, "David is a wonderfully animated faith-based family film for the season." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

