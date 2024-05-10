Movie reviews for Mother's Day weekend

New and streaming on AppleTV+ is the sci-fi series "Dark Matter." It stars Joel Edgerton, Alice Braga and Jennifer Connelly. A man is abducted into alternate versions of his life and embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from a most terrifying foe: himself. Tony says, "Dark Matter is all about quantum physics and is well acted and shot and very well written, if you can get through the first 2 episodes that explain the science." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new comedy "Poolman," written and directed by Chris Pine.

Darren Barrenman spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartments and fighting to make his hometown of L.A. a better place to live. When a mystery falls in his lap, it might reveal a dark secret about the city and himself. Tony says, "Poolman is a satirical mashup of films like Chinatown and The Big Labowski. And, although it's a bit clumsy in its presentation, I found myself laughing and enjoying the ridiculousness of the film. This won't be everyone's cup of tea, but for audiences who enjoy a good spoof, check it out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In theaters its the 9th or 10th film (depending how you count) of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise. Get ready for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes". Centuries after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught. Tony says, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is everything you'd want in a summer blockbuster film. The film offers terrific action, CGI effects and a well thought out story connecting the previous films. If you're a fan of the franchise, you will not be disappointed. See it on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.