Movie reviews for the first weekend of summer.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the sci-fi / action film “Agent Recon.” The captain of a covert Earth security force, calls in a super-powered soldier to join a mission to track down a mysterious energy disturbance at a base in New Mexico. Film critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the film boasts a terrific cast, including Chuck Norris and some descent action sequences, I found the story to be lackluster and too familiar." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on MGM+ is the new crime series “Hotel Cocaine”. The series tells the story of Roman Compte, a Cuban exile, CIA operative, and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late '70s and early '80s Miami cocaine scene. Tony says, “Hotel Cocaine offers an intriguing blend of characters all coming in and out of the Hotel Mutiny (dubbed Hotel Cocaine)." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In theaters is the horror / thriller “The Exorcism” starring Russell Crowe. In this movie within a movie, a troubled actor begins to exhibit a disruptive behavior while shooting a horror film. Along with Russell Crowe, the film stars Adam Goldberg and Chloe Bailey. Tony says, "Although The Exorcism offers a new twist on a very tired formula. The performances are outstanding underlined by a terrific cinematography and a creepy score" He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

