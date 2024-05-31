Movie reviews for the last weekend in May/ first weekend in June 2024

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with movie reviews for the weekend.

After being delayed by the actor's strike and writer's strike, “Billy the Kid '' returns to MGM+. The series focuses on Billy the Kid and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Tony says, “Billy the Kid is a western that shares the legend and is not about historical accuracy, it's simply a love letter to the old fashioned TV western. He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the biographical drama “Sight”. The inspiring true story of Ming Wang, an impoverished Chinese prodigy who flees Communist China to become a pioneering eye surgeon in America. When tasked with restoring the sight of an orphan who was blinded by her step mother, he must confront the trauma of his own violent youth. Tony says, "One of the most inspiring films this year, “Sight” offers a story of overcoming odds, commitment and victory." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG-13.

Also in theaters is the comedy / drama “Ezra.” “Ezra” follows Max and Jenna struggling to co-parent their autistic son Ezra. When forced to confront difficult decisions about his future, Max takes Ezra on a cross-country road trip that changes both their lives. Tony says, “Ezra is a must see film that offers a comedic and tenderhearted approach to the subject of autism. The film is poignantly funny all the while showing us the struggles of parenting a child on the spectrum." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

