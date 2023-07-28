Movie reviews for the weekend

It's another hot weekend, so if you're planning on keeping cool in a theater or in your own home, here are this weekend's movie reviews.

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his reviews of new releases.

Entering its second season on Adult Swim is the animated comedy "Teenage Euthanasia." In the series a former runaway teen mom is resurrected, giving her a second chance to raise her now-teenage daughter. Tony says, "Teenage Euthanasia is a frantic, screeching animated comedy trying too hard to be relevant. Yes, it does have some funny moments but they are few and far between." He gives it a "D" and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Netflix is the acclaimed sci-fi / fantasy series "The Witcher."

"The Witcher" has been deteriorating since the middle of season two2 and now in season three there's a glimmer of hope that the show will get back on course. Tony says, "But the few episodes I've seen are lagging the spark and fun of the first season." He gives it a "B" and it's rated TV-MA.

Now playing in selected theaters is Disney's "Haunted Mansion." A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. The film stars Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson. Tony says, "Haunted Mansion is a big disappointing, uneven mess. The characters are far too bland and the story is badly written. In the end the film just doesn't have what it takes to win an audience. Wait a few weeks to see it on Disney + - it's not worth seeing in a theater." He gives it a "D" and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more at screenchatter.com.