Movies and music new in theaters and for your home library

Entering its 2nd season on PureFlix is the family drama "Going Home," which centers on the workers at a hospice facility. Tony says, "If you're looking for a series that will tug at your heartstrings as well as lift your spirits, this series is just what you're looking for. It's not afraid to be sentimental while exploring how we look at loss and grief. Think of it as a mix between "Grey's Anatomy" and "Touched by an Angel"." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

In limited theatrical release and streaming on selected VOD platforms is the horror / thriller "Founder's Day." A small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly the residents must race to uncover the truth before fear consumes the town. Tony says, "Not everyone's cup of tea, "Founder's Day" is a darkly funny and gruesome slasher film that takes gore to the extreme. Had the film been toned down just a bit I think it would have been much broader in its appeal. But if you're a horror fan looking for more check it out." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

If you're into country music, country star Hannah Ellis's new music album "That Girl" has dropped. The new release features the hit single "Wine Country." Hannah is off to Germany for several tour dates and is looking at a few concert days here in Utah later this year.

For more information visit screenchatter.com.