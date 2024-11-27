Movies to watch this Thanksgiving holiday

To make your Thanksgiving just a little bit brighter here's some movie suggestions for Turkey Day.

In the film "Free Birds", a pair of turkeys, voiced by Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson, discover a time machine and decide to use it to travel back to the first Thanksgiving and take turkeys off the menu forever. “Free Birds” is a wildly entertaining animated film perfect for any kids coming to dinner who need some laughs. You can find “Free Birds” streaming on Paramount+, Tubi and Prime Video. It's rated PG.

If you're looking for something more for the adults Tony recommends “Rocky,” the 1976 film starring Sylvester Stallone. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect. Not only was Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky”a holiday release back in 1976, but this underdog tale features one of the most memorable Turkey Day scenes in the canon of holiday films. Rather than ruin it for you, I’ll just say the chaos leads to one of cinema’s sweetest love stories. If you don't already have “Rocky” in your collection, it's streaming on most video on demand platforms.

Coming in at number 1 for Thanksgiving is the comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” A Chicago man struggles to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion. It stars comedy heavyweights Steve Martin, who plays Neal Page, who's just trying to get home for Turkey Day dinner, and John Candy as Del Griffith, the clingy companion traveler Neal just can’t shake. You can find “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” streaming on most video on demand platforms.