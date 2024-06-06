Moving Day: Wasatch Community Gardens are moving to bigger digs

It's moving day for Wasatch Community Gardens!

The urban farm has outgrown it's one-acre site just west of The Gateway and is moving to a bigger, open space along 1300 South between 700 and 800 West, previously the Cannon Greens Community Garden.

But how do you move an entire garden that grows thousands of pounds of fresh, organic produce every year?

Morgan Saxton stopped by the farm and found out it's very much a team effort. Wasatch Community Gardens asked for volunteers from the community to help.

One of their corporate sponsors is Tito‘s Vodka, which sponsors a nationwide event called Love, Tito's "Block to Block", which works on projects that are building more green spaces just like this.

Wasatch Community Gardens shares the produce that is grown every year with local partners including food pantries.

Volunteers can still sign up to help by clicking here.

