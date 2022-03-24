Mr. Fries Man got its start with just $20 in the founder's pocket

Mr. Fries Man is a family-owned restaurant that got its start in Gardena, California. Now, it's franchised across the country and here in Utah!

We checked out the location in Jordan Landing. The franchise owners told us the story of how Mr. Fries Man was started. It was in 2016 that Craig and Dorothy Batiste had just $20 in their pocket and started making fries in their kitchen.

Their family, friends and neighbors loved them so much they opened a brick and mortar location and the rest is history.

The fries are more than a side at Mr. Fries Man. They are whole meals.

The top seller in Utah is the Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak Fries. But a close second is the Chili Cheese Fries made with chicken chili. Another fave is the Chicken Bacon Parmesan.

You can also get your fries with Beyond Meat and gluten free too.

Visit mrfriesman.com for more information.