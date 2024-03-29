Mufasa is more like a tiny teddy bear than a lion!

When you hear Mufasa you probably think of "The Lion King", but this sweet boy is much more of a teddy bear!

He's our Hearts4paws Pet of the Week.

Mufasa is a small terrier, only about eight pounds and only four months old.

He's very affectionate and loves to play and have his belly rubbed. He's crate trained, but would prefer to sleep in your bed.

Mufasa is great with other dogs, in fact it would be ideal if his forever home had other dogs to play with.

He's also good with cats and kids.

Mufasa is neutered, current on vaccinations and chipped. His adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to meet him, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

