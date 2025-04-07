Multi-Platinum recording artist Dylan Scott is making a tour stop in Salt Lake City

Multi-Platinum recording artist Dylan Scott is going on a 17 cities coast-to-coast tour — and he's stopping in Utah.

Morgan Saxton talked with Dylan about his music, including two singles that were simultaneously in the Top 10 on country radio.

He was also nominated for Best New County Artist at the all-genfre iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He'll be at The Union in Salt Lake City on May 2, 2025 with special guests George Birge and Graham Barham.

For more information please visit dylanscottcountry.com.