Music and Movies: Here are some entertainment options from Film Critic Tony Toscano

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson are coming to the Maverik Center on July 3, 2026 for the last leg of their North American Tour. Then look for his new album "Hidden Gems" on July 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Streaming on Peacock is season 2 of the crime / thriller "The Hunting Party" starring Melissa Roxburgh and Peter Sabongui. The series follows a team who are assembled to track down and capture the world's most dangerous killers, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Hunting Party season 2 has managed to keep the action going from season 1. However, the series is beginning to repeat itself here and there. That being said, season 2 is still a good watch." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the dystopian / sci-fi thriller "WorldBreaker". In the film, a father hides his daughter on an island to keep her safe, while he prepares her for survival and the battles to come. As the world begins to fall apart they discover no place is safe. Tony says, "WorldBreaker takes just too long to come to the point. Although there's some solid performances by the cast including Mila Jovovich and Luke Evans, the film is lethargic and needed less talk and more rock." He gives it a C and its rated R.

