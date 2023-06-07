Music, Art, STEM Activities and Mountain Men top family fun with Fox 13

Have you got what it takes to be a master engineer? Find out at the Family STEM Night: Zipline Challenge" at The Leonardo at Library Square on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 4-6pm. Parents and kids will make trolleys that can speed down mini ziplines. Click here for more information.

There's a children's art festival going on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10am-2pm at the Springville Museum of Art. It will be a day filled with creation, play and learning. There will be more than 15 art-making booths for kids to visit. Click here for more information.

This is the Place Heritage Park is having a Mountain Man Camp on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 from 10am-5pm each day. Come and get a glimpse of how our forefathers lived before the pioneers came to Utah. Click here for more information.

Start off summer with a 5k run, featuring powdered paint stations that will colorfully entertain all along the way. There will be a 1-mile run and 100-yard dash for kids ages four and under right after. This is happening Saturday, June 10 starting at 9am at Willow Creek Park in Park City. Click here for more information.

Speaking of color, Midvale City is having a mural festival on Saturday, June 10 from 4-9pm. "Los Muros on Main" is a festival where you can watch artists at work get food from food trucks and visit pop-up shops. Click here for more information.

Dress up as your favorite princess or superhero and head to the Lehi Legacy Center on Saturday, June 10 from 10am-Noon. The Princess and Superhero Party is a fun event for children ages 2 to 9 and their parents. There will be games, prizes, balloons and more. Click here for more information.

Bring your best neon, LED and glow wear to a dance party at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Saturday, June 10 from 7-10pm. The Nights Under Lights party is happening at the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza and will be a party on the lawn with food trucks, education stations, hula-hoop competitions and more! You'll also enjoy a light show set to your favorite family-friendly tunes.

Parents and kids can learn about and celebrate Juneteeth and African American culture at Millcreek Common on Saturday, June 10 from 12-4pm. This will be a great day that includes games, scavenger hunts and face painting. Click here for more information.

The Cedar Hills Family Festival is going on through Saturday, June 10 with all kinds of activities including a parade, an outdoor adventure zone, children's games and a "dry ducky derby". Click here for more information.

Experience the magic of music in Moab on June 10 at 8am. Families can take a half-mile, guided walk through a secluded canyon to enjoy a concert designed for young listeners. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.