My Life is Worth Living is the first animated series focused on teen suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — My Life is Worth Living is the very first animated series focused on teen suicide. It is a project created through a partnership between Cook Center for Human Connection (Based in Utah) and Wonder Media.

The show uses relatable teen stories to teach suicide prevention strategies. The series will feature stories covering issues such as LGBTQ+ issues, substance abuse, sexual abuse, and physical injury.

This is a timely series that will hopefully help save the lives of young people all over the country and start much needed conversations about mental health and emotional wellness.

To watch go to mylifeisworthliving.org.

