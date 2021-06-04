My Tech High helps students earn an Associate Degree through Snow College Online

My Tech High partners with public schools across the country to provide a FREE personalized education program to students in grades K-12 who learn best at home.

Matt Bowman, Co-Founder, My Tech High, told us they're also partnering with Snow College to help students earn their Associate Degree online before they graduate from high school.

Avalie Muhlestein is one of the parents in the program and her son completed Snow Online. She told us that her son loved it becasue Snow Online provided him access to all of the courses, textbooks, faculty, and mentors he needed to succeed.

Snow College is ranked #1 in the nation when it comes to credit transferability, so Avalie says they're confident the credits will transfer well to any major university that her son wants to attend after completing a volunteer mission for our church.

If students are part of the My Tech High program, it's 100 percent free!

Go to mytechhigh.com! And to learn more about Snow Online, go to online.snow.edu.