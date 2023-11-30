my529's Gift Program Offers a Unique Alternative to Toys or Video Games

This holiday season, as many are seeking to avoid adding one more video game to the cabinet or toy to the toy chest, my529's Gift Program offers a unique alternative.

Though my529, you can make a contribution towards a child's future education, and you can send money with a debit card, electronic funds, or physical checks.

A 529 plan is a tax-free investment for tuition, fees, housing, meals, supplies, and internet. It's a financial tool that anyone can use for higher education.

my529 is the offering from the state of Utah. It has benefits over other plans including an earned Morningstar GOLD rating and a state tax benefit.

The program in Utah has been helping families save for college for 25 years, and more than 500,000 people are already saving more than $20 billion with the plan.

People can use their 529 funds anywhere that accepts financial aid including everything from Ivy League schools to beauty, tech and trade schools too.

To learn more visit my529.org/how-to-save/give-a-gift.

You can find out what schools in Utah accepts it by visiting CollegeIsUtah.com.