Nacho Daddy is throwing a big game party

Nacho Daddy makes everything from scratch in-house using premium ingredients like filet mignon on the nachos, and bold flavors with options for everyone — including vegan dishes — all in a high-energy, fun atmosphere.

The Big Game is all about great food, drinks and energy, and that's exactly what Nacho Daddy delivers.

The Salt Lake City location is hosting an all-inclusive game-day party with unlimited food, $5 margaritas and nonstop action on big screens from kickoff through the final whistle.

Guests can expect all-you-can-eat mini nachos with fan-favorite varieties like supreme tostada, buffalo hot and chicken tinga, plus street tacos with options including shredded chicken, pork carnitas, grilled shrimp and vegan chic'n.

On top of that, they're offering $5 original and strawberry margaritas all day.

Packages start at $30 per person, making it one of the best game-day values in Salt Lake City.

Nacho Daddy was born in Las Vegas 15 years ago and quickly became a local favorite thanks to its high-energy atmosphere, bold flavors and legendary margaritas.

Today, Salt Lake City is part of a growing footprint that includes three locations in Las Vegas, one in Nashville and two more locations opening this spring — including Miami and another Las Vegas restaurant.

Nacho Daddy is open daily starting at 11 a.m., staying open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

To learn more and to make reservations, visit nachodaddy.com.