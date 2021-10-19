Nashville-based songwriter Derek Hinckley brings his brand new musical to Utah

Nashville-based songwriter Derek Hinckley is bringing his new musical to Utah!

"The Best Thing About Christmas" premieres Friday, December 10 and runs through Saturday, December 18 on stage at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville. The show runs at 7:30 each evening, (except Sunday) with a matinee at 4pm each Saturday.

Derek has been living in Nashville for 13 years and has become a prolific songwriter and performer in a band with his brothers - The Hinckley Brothers.

In 2018 he decided to pursue another dream: writing and staging a full-fledged musical production.

The story is inspired by many of Hinckley's own experiences where the lead character moves his family to Nashville with dreams of people singing his songs. But everything changes one December when the life of his daughter takes a tragic turn. His family rallies around him and helps him love Christmas again.

Derek says, "It truly is a dream come true to premiere 'The Best Thing About Christmas' for audiences in Utah. We feel the story and songs will resonate with audiences from young to old and help spread a timely message of hope, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas to people everywhere."

You can learn more about the musical at thebestthingmusical.com and click here to purchase your tickets now.