Nathan Osmond helps us celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic performance

Nathan Osmond frequently hits #1 on country charts and his high-energy shows get the audience dancing and singing along!

The singer-songwriter has been voted "Best Local Country Artist" in Utah and received the Eagle Country Award too.

Music has been a part of his life since he was little, he was raised around recording studios.

He has performed with some of the biggest names in country like Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Lonestar and Collin Raye, just to name a few.

Nathan's music is often patriotic, so on this Independence Day, we invited him to sing his original song "For America".

You can learn more at nathanosmond.com.