Watch
The Place

Actions

Nathan Osmond performs his song from the new movie EVEN IN DREAMS

items.[0].videoTitle
Nathan Osmond stars and sings in the movie Even In Dreams, that opens in theaters August 6.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 16:49:22-04

EVEN IN DREAMS is opening in theaters on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The film was shot over 15 days last fall in Utah.

The cast includes many well-known talent including Nathan Osmond who plays himself in the movie.

Nathan also sings in the movie and joined us to perform his song 'Welcome to the Party'.

In addition to Nathan, you'll also recognize Monica Moore Smith, playing the lead character of Sam, Adrian R'Mante (The Suite Life of Zach & Cody) and Alison Arngrim, famous for her role as Nellie Oleson in 'Little House On the Prairie'.

You can find more information at evenindreams.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere