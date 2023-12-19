Watch Now
Nathan Osmond performs "Will You Still Love Me?"

"Will You Still Love Me?" talks about the importance of keeping Christmas spirit all year long.
Nathan Osmond tells us about his plans for 2024, plus sings a Christmas song.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 16:32:49-05

Nathan Osmond frequently hits #1 on country charts and his high-energy shows get the audience dancing and singing along!

He also gets into the Christmas spirit with his holiday performances. Nathan joined us in studio to sing a carol.

Nathan also told us about some new adventures including shows in Branson, Missouri in October of 2024 and watch for him in the movie Buster Brooks next year too!

