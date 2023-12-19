Nathan Osmond performs "Will You Still Love Me?"

Nathan Osmond frequently hits #1 on country charts and his high-energy shows get the audience dancing and singing along!

He also gets into the Christmas spirit with his holiday performances. Nathan joined us in studio to sing a carol.

Nathan also told us about some new adventures including shows in Branson, Missouri in October of 2024 and watch for him in the movie Buster Brooks next year too!

Nathan performed a song called, "Will You Still Love Me?" It talks about the importance of keeping that Christmas spirit all year long.