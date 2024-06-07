National Donut Day dates back to The Salvation Army during WWI

The first Friday in June is America's sweetest holiday - National Donut Day. The Salvation Army is the inspiration behind its founding and why it's still celebrated today.

Captain James Combs, with the Salvation Army Salt Lake Corps, joined us in studio to tell us more about National Donut Day.

He explained that in 1917, The Salvation Army's brave volunteers traveled to France during World War I.

They brought supplies as well as spiritual and emotional support to the soldiers on the front lines.

The volunteers were nicknamed "Donut Lassies" for the donuts they fried and served to thousands.

In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression.

Now more than 80 years later, The Salvation Army continues to provide essential services and programs to vulnerable communities.

In Salt Lake City, they help thousands of people with utility and rent assistance every year. They also do food donations and have an annual Back to School Event.

On National Donut Day, the Salt Lake Corps will be serving complimentary donuts to area first responders and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

You can learn more at saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.

