National Donut Day started with The Salvation Army

The first Friday in June is America's sweetest holiday — National Donut Day!

And the inspiration for the holiday comes from The Salvation Army.

In 1917, The Salvation Army's brave volunteers traveled to France during World War I to bring critical supplies and provide meaningful spiritual and emotional support to the soldiers who were risking their lives on the front lines.

The volunteers were nicknamed "Donut Lassies" for the donuts they fried and served to thousands.

Not only were the sweet treats delicious, but they also boosted morale and offered a sense of comfort to homesick soldiers.

In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies, who brought much-needed hope in a time of darkness.

Now, over 80 years later, The Salvation Army continues to provide essential services and programs to vulnerable communities.

In Salt Lake City, The Salvation Army helps thousands of people each year through utility and rent assistance, food pantry and annual Back to School Event.

National Donut Day is a special holiday for The Salvation Army and serves as a reminder of the brave work they do every day for the good of their neighbors.

The Salvation Army is the nation's largest nongovernmental provider of social services and help the Salt Lake community.

In Utah, The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need without discrimination since 1865.

Thousands of Utahns receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, utility assistance, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

The Salt Lake Corps will be serving complimentary donuts to area first responders and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 6, 2025.

For more information visit: saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.

