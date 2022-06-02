National Donut Day & three must-try donut shops

Tomorrow is one of the sweetest days of the year - it's National Donut Day!

Utah is one of the fastest growing areas for new donut shops so we asked Benjamin Lee, Donut Critic, to help us find the three new must-try places:

Ono’s Malasadas - Provo, UT

Utah’s newest malasada shop has ties to Hawaii! Malasada is a fried type of doughnut. These delicious balls of dough are made from a Hawaiian recipe and have a delicious shell with a spongy inside. Ben's favorite is Sugared and Drizzled but some love it filled with Nutella or Haupia.

Big Dipper - Park City, UT

This will make for a unique visit - it’s a sandwich shop that also serves donuts and fritters and the donuts are HUGE!

Parson’s Bakery - Bountiful, UT

Parson’s isn’t a new shop but they often get more attention from their cakes, cookies, danishes, and other desserts. Ben said the maple bacon donuts are on point with a sweet and salty balance. They are also one of the only shops in Utah to make crullers which is reason enough to visit!

Go to DonutCritic.com for more sweet adventures and follow him on Instagram.