National Egg Day is coming up - we know how you can celebrate

Egg Break
Celebration National Egg Day with Egg Break and a special offer!
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 15:43:07-04

National Egg Day is coming up on Monday, June 3, 2024, and we know where you can celebrate!

With NINE egg breakfast sandwiches and other egg dishes to choose from and egg-themed decor to immerse yourself in, including egg seats and 3D art, you won't find a more on-brad spot to spend this national holiday.

And, if you use promo code EggDay, you can get 20 percent off on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Egg Break is open Monday - Saturday from 7-3 on weekdays and 8-3 on Saturdays.

They're located at 193 West 2100 South in South Salt Lake.

Owner Clay Beck and Executive Chef Chad Rigby joined us in studio to whip up The Classic Scram with Cheese.

  • Toasted Ciabatta Bun
  • Melty American Cheese
  • Hand Scrambled Eggs
  • Egg Vault Seasoning
  • Fresh Chives

You can follow them@eggbreakbreakfast and eggbreakbreakfast.com.

