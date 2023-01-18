National Gourmet Coffee Day

Both Split Leaf Coffee & Pistil + Thorn are businesses owned and operated by Bountiful locals.

"The idea to create this space was thought immediately after COVID lockdown eased up and the need for human interaction was missing in our community," said Mike Alvarado, co-owner of the coffee shop.

There are two separate businesses that share one space.

Split Leaf Coffee is a hub for the community by allowing local artists to sell art with little to no fees. Each month the owners feature different artists.

"It's the perfect space for artists wanting to sell art but have a hard time getting themselves out there," Mike said.

Split Leaf Coffee also hosts an Open Mic Night that occurs the first Thursday of every month. Participants can play music, read poetry, or even do comedy.

On the other half of the store is Pistil + Thorn.

They offers classes, including an upcoming one where you can learn to make a living plant wall offered on February 7. You can sign up on the website under the "events" tab.

"Both businesses make it a priority to collaborate with other local businesses, encouraging anyone who comes in to put our local businesses and artists first," Mike said.

All of Split Leaf Coffee's beans are locally roasted. Pistil + Thorn supplies several local artists pottery and jewelry as well.