National Popcorn Day is a few days away, but we're getting you ready!

National Popcorn Day is coming up on January 19, 2026, so we're getting you ready with Lisa's Popcorn.

They offer a variety of flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth or salty cravings.

Lisa's Popcorn owner, Tanner Stone, showed us their brand new wrapping machine for their popcorn, which is a super sleek process. They use it for samples for customers and also to wrap up purchases.

They also have Valentine's Day boxes and wraps filled with special holiday flavors like "Be Mine Popcorn" and "Chocolate Covered Strawberry Popcorn".

Tanner's childhood friend, Michael Daniels, makes custom gift boxes, you can place your order on their Instagram page @envy_afterdark.

You can learn more at lisaspopcorn.com.