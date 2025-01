January 19, 2025 is National Popcorn Day and we're celebrating with Lisa's Popcorn.

Whether you like sweet or savory, Lisa's Popcorn has so many flavors to choose from, including new flavors for February: Be Mine & Chocolate Strawberry.

And, if you order online through Sunday, January 19, 2024, you'll get a free 2-gallon movie popcorn and free shipping.

You can find all of the flavors and place your order at lisaspopcorn.com.